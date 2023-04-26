MidPoint: The 2023 Tampa Municipal Election and New Proposed Vote Reform Legislation

Share this:

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer and Teresa Potter, President of the League of Women Voters of Hillsborough County join Shelley to discuss what we can learn from yesterday’s Tampa municipal election run-offs and the pending legislation that may inhibit registration of new voters by third-party organizations like the League, along with other proposed legislative changes to the voting laws.

Listen to the show here, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.