MidPoint WaveMakers: Paul Guzzo

Paul Guzzo, Culture Reporter at the Tampa Bay Times, joined host Janet Scherberger in the studio Dec. 29 for a special WaveMakers edition of MidPoint.

Paul’s stories on abandoned Black cemeteries around Tampa Bay prompted a new state law aimed at identifying and documenting unmarked African-American burial grounds throughout Florida. In October, the Hillsborough chapter of the NAACP presented Guzzo and cemetery researcher Ray Reed with a President’s Award for their work.

Paul covers the local film scene, Tampa history, professional wrestling and the characters who make Tampa unique.