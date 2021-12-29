MidPoint WaveMakers: Paul Guzzo

Paul Guzzo, Culture Reporter at the Tampa Bay Times, joined host Janet Scherberger in the studio Dec. 29 for a special WaveMakers edition of MidPoint.
Paul’s stories on abandoned Black cemeteries around Tampa Bay prompted a new state law aimed at identifying and documenting unmarked African-American burial grounds throughout Florida. In October, the Hillsborough chapter of the NAACP presented Guzzo and cemetery researcher Ray Reed with a President’s Award for their work.
Paul covers the local film scene, Tampa history, professional wrestling and the characters who make Tampa unique.
Listen to the entire show here or by searching for WMNF MidPoint wherever you listen to podcasts.