Monitoring the tropical disturbance that’s inching closer to Florida

Posted on by Staff
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

We continue to monitor the development of a disturbance that is a couple of hundred miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. It has a medium chance of becoming a tropical system, possibly a tropical depression at best, as it will battle a pocket of dry air and limited time before its chances quickly become depleted and move over land. The tropical disturbance is moving west-northwest between 10 and 15 mph, and it will likely reach the northeastern Florida coast of southern Georgia coast on Friday. The next name on the list is Beryl.

Hurricane Hunters have been investigating this system on Thursday afternoon and have not found that the system has a well-defined center of circulation and satellite imagery finds that the storms are very disorganized. Some storms will be moving onshore, fast. Expect rainfall totals of around 2 inches in parts of Central and North Florida, with gusty winds at times. This compact system will not bring widespread severe weather but it will bring more problems to the marine sectors for boaters and beachgoers as well as for swimmers. Friday will not be the best or safest day to be on the water or swimming anywhere along eastern Florida through the Carolinas’ coastline.

Threats for the eastern Florida Coast through Friday evening:

  • High risk of rip currents: Please stay off the waters. Rip currents are a silent killer and not easily detectable to the naked eye, especially when there is high surf and choppy seas.
  • High surf advisories are in effect from the Space Coast northward through coastal Nassau and Duval counties. Dangerous seas up to 7 feet near shore and higher offshore.
  • Small craft advisory is also in effect through Friday evening as gusts could be up to 30 knots with east winds.

