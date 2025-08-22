Donate Now!
Monitoring three areas in tropical weather as Erin moves away

Posted on August 22, 2025 • by FPREN for WMNF
As Erin continues to move away and enter the northern Atlantic waters, there are three other tropical disturbances that we monitor.

The first one is a very compact disturbance located right over the center of the Atlantic, over 1,200 miles south of the Azores Islands. This system has a low chance for tropical development, and if anything were to develop, it would not last too long. It is mainly moving east.

There’s another area that is several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system also has a very short window for tropical development. It continues to move west between 10 and 15 mph. If anything develops, it should be during the next 3 to 4 days, and it will be a short-lived tropical depression. It will enter an area not favorable for continued development as the wind shear is expected to grow.

Third, a tropical wave has been quite a topic of discussion. Early models showed this system to near Florida or even at times enter the Gulf. As we usually state, these models can´t be trusted with a system that hasn´t even formed, and what it showed is not coming close to reality. The tropical disturbance seems to follow Erin’s path. It has a high chance of developing over the next week. At the moment, it is very disorganized. The National Hurricane Center has labeled this disturbance Invest 90L. Currently, the wave is located just to the east of the Lesser Antilles and is expected to continue to move west-northwest throughout the weekend and stay north of the Caribbean. Compared to Erin, this system is likely to make a turn northward sooner, and it is a much smaller storm than Erin was when it was in the same general area last weekend.

The Gulf looks quiet this weekend, and we do not anticipate any storms will threaten the United States during the next five days.

