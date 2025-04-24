“Mourning Our Losses” on Morning Energy

"American Ceremony Death Grieving Guns Kneeling Mourning Religion Rifles Soldiers Troops Military 'Dau Tieng',Dec. 9, 1965 - Photographer Collection: Horst Faas" by Tommy Japan 79 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

“The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live.'” — Norman Cousins

Many people took to social and broadcast media to mourn the loss of Pope Francis who died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025 at the age of 88.

Pope Francis’ death was theologically significant in the sense that it occurred the day after the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ but also on a day that Catholics refer to as the “Monday of the Angel” and also during an eight-day period following Easter Sunday known as “The Octave of Easter”. This entire celebratory period embraces the belief that Christ conquered death and brought the hope of abundant life and immortality to his followers.

Pope Francis stood out from his predecessors in many ways to include: being the first Latin American Pope, the first from the Americas, the first Jesuit Pope, and being the first Pope to succeed a resigning pope in over 600 years. However, despite these accolades, Pope Frances will be widely mourned for being a wise, humble, compassionate visionary leader who was concerned about social justice, peace and environmental issues.

Just two months before his death, Pope Francis left the world with great words of wisdom as it relates to death in which he expressed it as being a “new beginning”.

"Novendiales" which consists of daily masses, preparation for the conclave and the late pope's body lying in state in St. Peter's Basilica for many to pay their respects before the funeral. It has been said, "Mourn if you must, but don't stop fighting" – by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn". No doubt Pope Francis will be missed by many people for different reasons, however, this does not mean that we should completely abandon the causes that he was fighting for, and neither should you abandon our fight to elevate ourselves after we have been broken.