WMNF is collecting items for Movers for Moms Mother’s Day 2022 distribution

Share this:

WMNF has a Movers for Moms® collection bin in the WMNF lobby and will be taking donations through the end of April.

First launched in 2007 by TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, the Movers for Moms® program seeks to recognize moms in crisis on Mother’s Day by arranging delivery of gifts to women living in local shelters on the holiday weekend. In 2021 every TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® location participated in Movers for Moms® campaigns and collectively gathered over 232,000 donations for women living in shelters on Mother’s Day.

This year boxes will be picked up the week of May 1st, to deliver items to Sunrise of Pasco Domestic Abuse Center & The Spring of Tampa Bay on May 6th. The list of items above has most needed items in BOLD.

For more information, or arrange a drop off time for items to be donated during business hours, please call the business line or e-mail Miss Julie at WMNF.

Thanks for anything you can offer before Sunday, May 1st at the very latest.