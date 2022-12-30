“Moving Forward” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Every great move forward in your life begins with a leap of faith, a step into the unknown”…Brian Tracy

One afternoon, I had a brief conversation with a stranger in a parking lot. We both had just finished shopping at the same store which is what initially became the focus of our discussion. However, our conversation quickly morphed into a deeper discussion about life with this stranger choosing to share with me how she felt stuck and was having problems with moving past a lot of painful experiences in her life (which included the recent death of her mom as well as recently being robbed). I responded by telling her that moving forward is a choice because life will always be filled with disappointments and challenges.

As we begin to say farewell to one year, many people are often excited about the start of a new year because they believe that things will be better for them. However, although the start of a new year will give us a sense of a fresh start, moving forward is a personal journey that takes commitment and time .

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring how to more effectively begin moving forward in various areas of our lives. Join me, Renna, for a music journey and discussion about this topic Friday from 4am to 6am about this very important topic.