Mueller says Russia attacked our election system in 2016; Former Elections supervisor Ion Sancho says Russia likely interfered in Florida’s election

Radioactivity with Rob Lorei

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. In a moment we are going to take a deep dive into special counsel Robert Mueller’s public statement about the Russia investigation. We’ll hear from a former supervisor of elections in Florida who has some deep suspicion of what the Russians did here in Florida in 2018. And we’ll get President Trump’s response to Mueller’s statement- The President made some remarks a few minutes ago.

President Donald Trump is muddying the waters over Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. Trump tweeted early today that “I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected.” But he later insisted that Russia didn’t help him.

Trump was reacting, a day after special counsel Robert Mueller spoke about his investigation into Russia election meddling and contacts with the Trump presidential campaign.

Mueller found that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, and while he said that charging Trump with a crime was “not an option” because of federal rules, he emphasized that he did not exonerate the president.

Trump told reporters a few minutes ago as he departed the White House, “Russia didn’t help me at all.” He said Russia would have preferred that Hillary Clinton be elected, not him.

Trump claimed, “Nobody has been tougher” on Russia “than me.”

Our next guest is retired Leon County, FL Supervisor of Elections ION SANCHO who before retirement he was briefed by the FBI in 2016 about possible Russian election hacking. He says the state Legislature needs to do more to protect Florida’s election system before 2020. And he says he has serious concerns about anomalies in Broward County in the 2018 election.