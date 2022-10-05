Mutual Aid Disaster Relief helps Florida victims of Hurricane Ian by “sharing power with each other”

Share this:

Jimmy Dunson, a volunteer with Mutual Aid Disaster Relief joined WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe to talk about humanitarian relief and solidarity in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“Mutual Aid, in contrast (with larger aid organizations), is about sharing resources. And also about sharing power with each other as well. Sharing decision-making power. “It’s a multi-directional process and approach that contributes to everybody’s well-being. And also liberation as well. “It’s a way of addressing survival needs. But in a way that is committed and makes justice and subverting those unjust power dynamics a huge part of the focus. And it’s also much more flexible and adaptive and we can be different in different contexts.” – Jimmy Dunson with Mutual Aid Disaster Relief, on WMNF

Mutual Aid Disaster Relief established a Tampa relief station at Waters Avenue Church, located at 609 W. Waters Ave. The group says that southwest Florida needs:

Water and hydration packs

Non-perishable food

Hygiene and medical products

Construction equipment such as tarps, chainsaws, generators and power tools

Portable chargers for electronic devices

Baby supplies like formula and diapers

Listen to the full show here:

Watch this interview:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Jimmy Dunson from Mutual Aid Disaster Relief was on WMNF’s Tuesday Café on October 4, 2022. Also on the show was Pinellas County Congressional candidate Eric Lynn.

You can listen every Tuesday on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.