My Safe Florida Home needs your age and income information

Posted on March 27, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Thursday urged homeowners to complete forms needed to receive grants through the My Safe Florida Home hardening program, as more than $100 million remains on the table. A news release from Patronis’ office said people have completed home inspections but have not submitted required information about their ages and incomes. “There’s over $100 million in existing My Safe Florida Home funds and about 30,000 inspected properties where the homeowner has not completed the age and income questionnaire,” Patronis said in a prepared statement. “If you haven’t done so already, it’s critical to go online and provide this information as soon as possible. This lets the program know how to place applicants and provide grant funding opportunities. If you do not do this, you will not receive a grant.” The program, which prioritizes senior citizens and low-income people, offers inspections and grants up to $10,000 to help residents upgrade homes and qualify for property insurance discounts. Since 2022, legislators have put about $600 million into the program’s hurricane-mitigation grants, inspections and outreach efforts, including $200 million during the current fiscal year.

Tags
, , ,

