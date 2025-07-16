Mystery solved: The hidden portrait of Charles Vann

I’m writing this intro while standing at a laptop booth in the Tokyo airport. Moments ago, I was in the middle of picking out souvenirs (Mario keychain or matcha KitKats?) when I got an email notification: someone had just commented on the Charles Vann article I wrote exactly two months ago.

At first, I thought, “Wait… someone’s still reading that?” But then I opened the comment, and nearly dropped my basket.

Tokyo airport 6/5/2025

“I have all the answers. I was the one that put it on the wall about 15-20 years ago. (his phone number) Call anytime.”

— Jimmy Lyons

I froze. My brain screamed. My face smiled so hard that the cashier probably thought I just won the lottery. I immediately forgot about the souvenir. Who cares about snacks when you’re about to solve a 20-year-old art mystery?

I ran straight to the nearest laptop station, whipped out my computer, and started writing this next article – even before I called Jimmy. I wanted to capture this moment exactly as it happened: spontaneous, a little chaotic, and completely magical.

Me writing this intro at the laptop station at the airport

After I landed back in Tampa, I collected my luggage, picked a seat, and called Jimmy as soon as I could. I couldn’t wait a second longer.

The mystery of Charles Vann’s portrait isn’t over. In fact, it might just be getting started.

The Unexpected Comment

My meet-up with Jimmy

Jimmy Lyons didn’t know Charles Vann personally—Charles had passed shortly after Jimmy began hosting at WMNF in 1997. But Jimmy remembered the portrait. He told me it was a gift from a woman named Patricia Dean, a jazz singer who brought it to the station around 2010. He framed it, hung it up, and never forgot it.

Patricia’s brother, Jimmy said, was the artist.

The case had cracked open.

Patricia Dean

The Pivotal Link

Jimmy gave me Patricia’s number, and I knew I had to contact her immediately. I sent her a message explaining everything I had uncovered so far – and hoped she’d reply.

She did. Patricia Dean confirmed everything. Her mother had adored Charles Vann’s radio show, often calling in with song requests. The Dean family had a jazz trio—father on piano, Don on upright bass, Patricia on vocals. Charles, the jazz DJ and local legend, once visited their home. Someone took a photo.

Her brother, Don Dean Jr., drew a portrait from that photo. Years later, Patricia brought it to WMNF.

Artist Reveal

Don Dean.

The name I had been trying to guess all along.

When I picked up the phone and heard Don on the other end, it felt like I had just unlocked the final level of a long-hidden puzzle box. I took a breath, asked if he was the artist behind the Charles Vann portrait, and waited.

Don Dean Jr. – The artist

He chuckled, calm and sure.

“It’s not a painting,” he said, pausing. “It’s a chalk drawing. Colored chalk, actually. From the early ’80s.”

Made in the early 1980s, the portrait was done in colored chalk—a medium Don loved for its immediacy. He had taken two separate photos: one of Charles and one of the Dean family’s white French poodle, Misty. He combined them into a single portrait, a tribute to the jazz-filled nights at home.

After their mother passed, Patricia framed the artwork and gave it to Jimmy. No fanfare. No labels. Just a gift that waited patiently to be remembered.

“Charles and Misty were like family,” Don told me. “He’d dance the jitterbug with our mom while we played live. That portrait was for her.”

Charles Vann through Don’s Eyes

According to Don, Charles wasn’t just a radio personality—he was a friend of the family. He’d visit their home, tap his foot to their live jazz sessions, and dance the jitterbug with Don’s mother while Don played upright bass and their father accompanied on piano. “He always had great stories to tell,” Don said. “And he brought such joy with him—music really lit him up.”

Don’s memories painted a picture of Charles as someone full of warmth, rhythm, and charisma. The portrait, then, wasn’t just a work of art—it was a preservation of those intimate, joyful moments.

Although Don isn’t certain Charles ever saw the finished portrait, he believes the spirit of it—the connection, the joy, the jazz—is very much alive.

Don doesn’t draw anymore. He still plays music professionally and remembers those early jazz days with pride. When I asked what he would title the piece, he gave me the perfect answer:

Title Reveal

When I asked Don what he would title the portrait – after all the mystery, the memories, and the rediscovery – he didn’t miss a beat:

“Charles and Misty, Digging Jazz Together.”

FInal thoughts

Jimmy Lyons (red shirt) during his time at WMNF

Following this chalk trail wasn’t part of my plan; it started with a feeling, a face in a frame, and a name that led me halfway around the world and back.

I’ve learned that storytelling isn’t always about reporting what you know — sometimes it’s about listening to what others remember. Sometimes, it’s just showing up. At a radio station. At a jazz club. On a phone call with someone who hasn’t talked about the past in years.

This journey taught me that history isn’t something we study — it’s something we carry. And if we don’t ask questions, we risk losing the answers forever.

To Charles. To Misty. To the Deans. And to the next curious soul who walks by that portrait and wonders, “What’s the story here?”

