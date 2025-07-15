Donate Now!
A national day of action, “Good Trouble Lives On,” is Thursday

Posted on July 15, 2025 • by Leah Burdick
No Kings Donald Trump
Jay Alexander and John Alexander at No Kings protest against Trump administration in Gulfport, Florida, 14 June 2025. Photos by Seán Kinane/WMNF News.

On July 17, all around the country, different organizations are coming together for a national day of action called Good Trouble Lives On.

Last year 60 protests took place and this year 1200 are planned.

The protest has been taking place every year on the death of John Lewis in 2020. He was an American Civil Rights activist and leader.

This year, the call to action on their website is to “respond to the attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump Administration. Together, we’ll remind them that in America, the power lies with the people.”

Diane Rose is the co-organizer of a Pinellas County demonstration and she said there will be demonstrations in Largo, North Pinellas, St. Petersburg, Clearwater from 4- 6 p.m. and in Tampa from 5:30-7:30.

The protest in Largo will be along the edges of Largo Central Park and Rose said there will be a lot of free parking in the area.

“What we are facing today is really one of the most rollbacks of civil rights in generation,” Rose said.”What we want to do is remind America that our civil and human rights are at risk and unless we speak up they will continue to erode.”

She says the power lies with the people if they speak up.

“What we are doing in Largo along with 1200 organizations, is providing an opportunity for community members across the city and central Pinellas is the opportunities to stand up and respond to these attacks,” Rose said.

For more information: Good Trouble Lives On.

