“National Disability Employment Month” on Morning Energy

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). NDEAM is a national campaign held to raise awareness about employment issues for disabled people and to also celebrate their accomplishments and contributions to society. NDEAM is also an extension of “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week”, which came into existence in 1945 when Congress enacted Public Law 176 which declared the first week in October as “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week”.

On Morning Energy we will be doing our part to acknowledge this national campaign by diving into topics such as: (1) How to interact with people with disabilities (2) famous people with disabilities, and also discuss invisible disabilities.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!