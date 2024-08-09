National Guard comes to aid flooded Myakka City

Soldiers for the National Guard load a truck in Manatee County // Chris Young , WMNF News, 8/824

The Florida Army National Guard is offering resources to community members impacted by flooding in Manatee County. As of Thursday, areas along the Myakka River are still recovering.

Residents drove into the Myakka City Community Center Thursday to get an assortment of food, water, and tarps. Pet food for dogs, cats and horses, and hay were also available.

It comes as the area of Myakka City saw some of the worst of Hurricane Debby’s flooding.

First Lieutenant Murray was one of the national guardsmen loading cars with resources.

“Unfortunately, whenever storms come through like this, we have individuals that go without clean water, they go without power. And because the stores are down, they’re unable to go and get different foods.”

Locations in Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto were also open for Manatee County residents to pick up supplies.