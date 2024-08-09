Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

National Guard comes to aid flooded Myakka City

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Soldiers for the National Guard load a truck in Manatee County // Chris Young , WMNF News, 8/824

Listen:

The Florida Army National Guard is offering resources to community members impacted by flooding in Manatee County.  As of Thursday, areas along the Myakka River are still recovering. 

Residents drove into the Myakka City Community Center Thursday to get an assortment of food, water, and tarps. Pet food for dogs, cats and horses, and hay were also available. 

It comes as the area of Myakka City saw some of the worst of Hurricane Debby’s flooding.

First Lieutenant Murray was one of the national guardsmen loading cars with resources.

“Unfortunately, whenever storms come through like this, we have individuals that go without clean water, they go without power. And because the stores are down, they’re unable to go and get different foods.”

Locations in Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto were also open for Manatee County residents to pick up supplies.

Tags
,

You may also like

Hurricane Debby tarps
Hurricane Debby will be ‘manageable’ for Florida insurers

Many homeowners in inland areas drenched by Hurricane Debby could...

The Scoop: Mon. August 9th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

A bomb threat disrupts a film festival in winter park,...

Man in black suit sits behind microphone.
Floridian Proud Boys are involved in local politics now, instead of riots

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes sits for an interview with...

Man in gray suit stands behind podium with a green sign in front of a projector screen.
Florida money goes to Miami soccer stadium project

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed $8 million of state funds...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Ready to begin a new adventure? Donate your used car, motorcycle, or RV to WMNF and embark on a journey of giving back! Your contribution helps us continue to bring you the programming you rely on. It’s a simple way to make a big impact while clearing space in your driveway. Plus, it's free and tax-deductible, giving you double the reasons to give back. Call 888-966-3885 or visit wmnf.org to learn more! #donate #givingback #supportnonprofits #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Art in Your Ear
Player position: