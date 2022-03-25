“National Medal of Honor Day” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Wars and rumors of war have plagued our world for centuries. To date there have been two World Wars, and also ongoing concerns about the threat of more (and in more recent times with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022).

In war there are victims and survivors as well as villains and heroes. One of the ways that heroes have been honored throughout the years is during National Medal of Honor Day which has been occurring for decades since 1991.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring some of the individuals who have been honored for their sacrifices throughout the years as well as explore ways that we all can be heroes in our everyday lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!