“National Public Radio Day” on Morning Energy

Posted on by Renna Reddick
May 3rd is affectionately known as National Public Radio Day. This day serves as an opportunity to reflect on the positive impact that public radio has had in our communities.

National Public Radio (NPR) has played a significant role in public radio. Namely, it serves as a national syndicator to help expand the reach of public radio.  Additionally, what makes NPR different from other non-profit membership media organizations is that it was birthed from the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967.

On May 3rd, 1971, NPR debuted the broadcasting of its first national public radio program (All Things Considered). Since its inception, NPR has also broadcasted original plays and adaptations of classic novels, jazz concerts and festivals.

WMNF is one of the many public radio stations that NPR collaborates with. And although NPR offers a broad range of high-quality news and cultural programming to hundreds of public radio stations, WMNF has been a significant contributor of eclectic programming and long-running events like the Tropical Heatwave Music Festival in the Tampa Bay area.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time reflecting on the importance of public and community radio as it relates to so many different areas of our lives….

Morning Energy
