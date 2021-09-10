“National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and World Suicide Prevention Day” on Morning Energy

Share this:

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day. On September 10th and throughout the month of September, many individuals, groups, and organizations take part in raising awareness about the often times stigmatized and taboo topic of suicide. September is also an opportunity to collectively spread hope to those who have been affected by suicide as well as help to prevent individuals from becoming victims.

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has emerged as a new global health threat not only physically, but psychologically as well. Consequently, COVID-19 has led to an increase in psychiatric disorders, chronic trauma and stress, and increased suicidal behavior.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time doing our part to help raise public awareness about National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and World Suicide Prevention Day through a musical journey filled with useful information and inspiring music.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!