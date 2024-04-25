Navigating Florida’s Home Insurance Challenges: Insights from a Clearwater Roundtable

Listen:

Florida homeowners are facing significant challenges with their insurance, leading to the highest property insurance premiums in the country. Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, reporting for WMNF, sheds light on an insurance roundtable held in Clearwater today (Thursday).

The cost of insurance can put a strain on homeowners’ finances, particularly those with fixed incomes. Tasha Carter, the Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate, raises concerns about the “affordability, availability, and reliability of homeowners insurance.” Gia Arvin, president of Florida Realtors, shares worries about the affordability of property insurance impacting real estate transactions. “Homeowners are very anxious still. It’s making or breaking real estate deals—it used to be to see if they could get a mortgage, but now just as important is if they can get insurance,” Finding solutions to make insurance more affordable and accessible is crucial.