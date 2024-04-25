Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Navigating Florida’s Home Insurance Challenges: Insights from a Clearwater Roundtable

Posted on by Kerilyn Kwiatkowski
Share

Listen:

 

Florida homeowners are facing significant challenges with their insurance, leading to the highest property insurance premiums in the country. Kerilyn Kwiatkowski, reporting for WMNF, sheds light on an insurance roundtable held in Clearwater today (Thursday).

The cost of insurance can put a strain on homeowners’ finances, particularly those with fixed incomes. Tasha Carter, the Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate, raises concerns about the “affordability, availability, and reliability of homeowners insurance.” Gia Arvin, president of Florida Realtors, shares worries about the affordability of property insurance impacting real estate transactions. “Homeowners are very anxious still. It’s making or breaking real estate deals—it used to be to see if they could get a mortgage, but now just as important is if they can get insurance,”  Finding solutions to make insurance more affordable and accessible is crucial. 

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Gateway Expressway in Pinellas County to open Friday afternoon

Listen: A long awaited road project in Pinellas County is...

Renatha Francis appointed to the Florida Supreme Court Justice
Two Florida Supreme Court justices qualify for the 2024 ballot

Florida Supreme Court Justices Renatha Francis and Meredith Sasso qualified...

Andrew Warren suspended by Ron DeSantis
DeSantis insists – but provides no data – that Hillsborough County is safer since he suspended the elected state attorney

Gov. Ron DeSantis contends Hillsborough County is a “safer” place...

Florida redistricting
Voting rights groups want a court to take another look at whether Florida redistricting was racially discriminatory

Voting rights groups want a court to reconsider a ruling...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Heatwave Season is in full swing 🔥, and it’s time for another classic #Throwback! Who remembers this vintage poster? Show your love for the Tropical Heatwave Festival 🏝️ so we can keep this tradition alive for years to come! 🎉 Get your tickets to this years event before they sell out! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE! #thw24 🕊️ Remembering DJ Reality (Audra Murrell), a true Bronx legend. With love and sadness, we bid farewell to a cherished soul. Your talent will forever resonate through the halls of WMNF. Rest in peace, Queen. Celebration of Life will be at Gonzalez Funeral Home 🌹 Additional Information in comments.🕊️ Today, we celebrate our incredible volunteers! Your dedication and hard work are the foundation of everything we achieve. Without each and every one of you, none of our accomplishments would be possible. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers, recognizing the invaluable contributions you make to our community. Stay tuned as we further highlight and honor the outstanding efforts of those who have truly gone above and beyond this year. Thank you! #wmnf #Volunteer #communityradio 📣
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Emo Night Tampa Radio
Player position: