“Navigating Through Life’s Uncertainties and Unpredictabilities” on Morning Energy

The Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially begins on June 1st and ends on November 30th, is a very uneasy time of the year for many. Although hurricane tracking and forecasting has significantly improved over the last few decades, the Hurricane Season is still filled withanddue to the complex nature of hurricanes which involves the interplay of various factors such as: atmospheric pressure, wind speed and ocean currents. Consequently, hurricanes can lead to and/or exacerbate mental health conditions.

Natural disasters are not the only challenges in our lives that can contribute to mental health disorders. Other factors include: economic concerns, environmental concerns, social concerns and even concerns that relate to media freedom.