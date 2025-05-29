“Navigating Through Life’s Uncertainties and Unpredictabilities” on Morning Energy

“Fear is often our immediate response to uncertainty. There’s nothing wrong with experiencing fear. The key is not to get stuck in it” – Gabrielle Bernstein
The Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially begins on June 1st and ends on November 30th, is a very uneasy time of the year for many. Although hurricane tracking and forecasting has significantly improved over the last few decades, the Hurricane Season is still filled with unpredictabilitiesand uncertainties due to the complex nature of hurricanes which involves the interplay of various factors such as: atmospheric pressure, wind speed and ocean currents. Consequently, hurricanes can lead to and/or exacerbate mental health conditions.
Natural disasters are not the only challenges in our lives that can contribute to mental health disorders. Other factors include: economic concerns, environmental concerns, social concerns and even concerns that relate to media freedom.
On Morning Energy not only are going to spend time exploring how to best navigate through life’s uncertainties and unpredictabilities as it relates to various areas of our lives, but we will also be focusing on the important of community support to help sustain community radio as we continue to navigate through the unpredictabilities and uncertainties of our ever-changing political system.
