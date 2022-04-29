Navin Avenue

Navin Ave. has a story to tell. Their new album “ Book One: A Little Warming” is a concept album and the band’s first album release. If you love a rock driven sound complimented by a beautiful female voice, this is the band for you.
by Ken Apperson and filed under Uncategorized.
