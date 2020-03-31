Need groceries? Here’s how to get them delivered during safer at home directive

Share this:

Need groceries?

Most of us, right now, want to protect ourselves and our community. That means avoiding congested, public places, and keeping our 6-foot distances. However, this can pose a problem when we need groceries and other necessities.

The good news is, there is a way to shop without entering a store. Curbside shopping, or delivery service right to your door is available now. This may be a safer way to shop, not only for you and your family but also for the stores’ employees.

Shopping is done online with super-easy to navigate websites. Each site will first ask you to type in your zip code to check for an available store in your area. For curbside, you will be asked to choose a store. Available pick-up times may vary by location, so you may want to check the availability times of several stores near you.

This brings me to the not so good news. Due to the coronavirus and the increased demand for online shopping, there are delays. Curbside pick-up appears to have shorter delays, often a day or two. However, home delivery times may take longer and may vary from 2 to 5 days.

The industry is working on hiring thousands of new shoppers and delivery workers nationwide to meet the demand. For more information on the delays, and the companies that are hiring, see the Tampa Bay Times article “Grocery deliveries face delays” (3/24/20) by Sara DiNatale.

Here is a list of WMNF “community partners” that are still open for take-out or delivery. These are restaurants that are supporting 88.5 through food donations or financial support.

Below are some grocery delivery options:

Sprouts.com offers delivery using Instacart.

Aldi.us is presently offering free delivery on the first 3 orders of $35.00 or more.

Winndixie.com offers delivery service and uses Shift for transport.

Target.com also delivers using Shift. And, it is not limited to just food items. Who knows, you might even be able to find toilet paper and hand sanitizer!

Wholefoodsmarket.com requires an Amazon Prime membership when placing an order.

Unfortunately, Trader Joe’s discontinued their delivery service last year. However, some of their specialty items can be ordered on Amazon.

Publix.com offers curbside pick-up, in-store pick-up, as well as home delivery. The curbside is available in many, but not all of its locations. Below is a list of their Tampa Bay area stores that do offer this service.

Tampa: 3615 W Gandy, 2724 W. Hillsborough, 243 Bayshore, Britton Plaza

Temple Terrace: 5450 E. Bush Blvd

Valrico: 3461 Litha Pinecrest Rd, 1971 SR 60 E

Wesley Chapel: 1920 CR 581, 5400 Bruce B. Downs

St. Petersburg: 10496 Roosevelt Blvd N, 1600 66th St N, 1700 34 St N, 3501 49th St N

Stay safe and shop wisely!