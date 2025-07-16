New bill to designate Myakka River as National Wild and Scenic River in US Senate

Wildflower covered meadow along the Myakka River in Sarasota County. By Jim Mullhaupt / Creative Commons / Flikr.

A portion of the Myakka River may become the third in the state to receive federal protections under the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

Senator Rick Scott filed a bill Tuesday to instill protections for the part of the river in Sarasota County.

The protections would ensure the river is not dammed, protect riverfront public lands from oil, gas, and mineral development, and provide other restrictions.

Environmental advocate and Democratic State Representative Lindsay Cross hopes the bill can get across the finish line in Washington.

“This would really be a show of recognition that the wildness of that river is more important than our insatiable desire to develop every square mile of our state in Florida,” Cross told WMNF.

Representatives for Senator Rick Scott told WMNF he was unavailable for an interview, but said in a statement that the bill “honors local, state, and community support for protecting the river’s pristine waters.”



The Myakka River would join the Loxahatchee and Wekiva Rivers as the only other two rivers in the state with those protections.

The House version of the bill, sponsored by Florida Republican Congress member Greg Steube, was introduced in January but has not moved forward since.

