New Coalition Forms to Fight for Lower Drug Prices; And Florida’s Largest Utility Companies Fight Against More Energy Effficiency

There’s a new coalition to try to lower drug prices in the US. The group says the only way to get drug prices down is to get government to take action. Today they are holding a national day of action- in Washington DC and around the country. The coalition says Congress and President Trump have only paid lip service to reducing prescription drug costs and to preventing drug companies from price gouging. Our guests are: the Coalition’s Director Margarida Jorge and our American Medical Students Association president Isaiah Cochran, MD.

Florida ranks near the bottom of U.S. states when it comes to conserving energy. State law requires publicly owned utilities and some municipal utilities to submit 10-year efficiency goals to the PSC every five years.

And during a Public Service Commission meeting last week in Tallahassee, the state’s biggest utilities (both privately owned and publicly owned) argued that they needed to do less to conserve energy.

Here to talk about is Susan Glickman who is with the Florida Director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy