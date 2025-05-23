New College alumni group ‘appalled’ at recent school controversies

New College President Richard Corcoran at Sarasota Tiger Bay Club // Chris Young, 3/8/24

New College of Florida, the small Sarasota school that underwent a political takeover by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023, has been making headlines for various controversies this week.

One alumni group says the school’s reputation is being destroyed.

Four alumni have threatened to sue the New College administration, saying the administration misused donor funds.

Meanwhile, The Tampa Bay Times reports the school’s former communications director is facing new felony charges for indecent exposure, and WUSF revealed new documents have come to light about backdoor talks to give The University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee Campus to New College.

William Rosenberg is the president of the Novo Collegian Alliance and an alumnus of New College.

“Am I surprised? No. Am I absolutely appalled? Yes,” Rosenberg told WMNF.

The organization was formed in February of 2023 after the school’s conservative takeover led by Governor DeSantis.

Rosenberg says his own questions have gone unanswered regarding an endowment fund he set up while on the school’s official alumni association.

But also says he remains hopeful that New College will eventually emerge stronger.

“We’re hoping that folks that come in in the future will understand what was mismanaged away and what was lost in the ideological and culture wars battles, and hopefully begin to rebuild just a little bit going forward,” Rosenberg said.

He had strong words for Governor Ron Desantis and his ally and New College President Richard Corcoran.

“You should be ashamed and appalled at what you’ve done to public education in the state of Florida.” Rosenberg said.