New College of Florida, academic freedom and HB 999

Over the weekend professors from around Florida gathered in Sarasota for a conference called “Academic Freedom in the Sunshine.”

On Tuesday Cafe (4 April 2023) we spoke with one of the participants, New College of Florida professor of Anthropology, Maria Vesperi about changes at New College and bills in the Florida Legislature that impact higher education.

One of those bills is HB 999 which targets DEI initiatives at universities, among other things.

Tampa Bay SDS will be protesting against HB 999 on the campus of USF Tampa on Thursday at noon at the bull fountain outside the student center.

Listen to the show here:

Watch:

Here is a link to the video of the Academic Freedom in the Sunshine conference

