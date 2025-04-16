A new community resorce: Tampa Free Every Center

Tampa Free Every Center

In Hillsborough County, there’s a new community resource available called the Tampa Free Every Center. It’s in north Tampa at 11213 North Nebraska Avenue #403, which is south of Fowler Avenue. We spoke about it with activist Dezeray Lyn. It provides support services such as “harm reduction/hygiene care kits/herbal care and first aid station.”

Lyn says that blocks of time at the center can be reserved for all-inclusive support such as reiki, yoga, skill shares, street medic training, sound healing, aromatherapy, herbal gardening workshops, art therapy and peer mental health support.

Also on Tuesday Café (April 15) – STREAM: Stronger Together Reaching Equality Across Manatee

We also spoke with Cory Weckerle, a lead community organizer for a Manatee County faith-based coalition known as STREAM: Stronger Together Reaching Equality Across Manatee.

Right now the group has three main areas of focus: criminal justice reform via access to pre-arrest diversion programs, affordable housing and youth mental health.

They asked public officials to incentivize at least 1000 affordable houses at 80 percent of the area median income or below each fiscal year.

They also want to the Manatee school district to prioritize and allocate additional resources to youth mental health in the district’s long-term strategic plan this fall.

Also on Tuesday Café (April 15) – National Day of Action for Higher Education

Vicky Tong is a member of Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society and told us that this week is the National Day of Action for Higher Education. On Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of 50th Street North and Fowler Avenue, Tampa Bay SDS is holding a rally “as part of a National Day of Action for Higher Education to defend DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), demand free speech for Palestine, and to demand a stop to Trump’s attacks on higher education.”

