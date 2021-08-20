New COVID-19 vaccination sites in Hillsborough and Pinellas, including at Bucs game

Share this:

Pop-Up Vaccine Site Available at Raymond James Stadium During Bucs Preseason Game

What: City of Tampa in partnership with the Tampa Sports Authority will have a Vaccine Pop-Up Event at Raymond James Stadium at the “Bucs Beach Area” off Tom McEwen Boulevard that is open to the public from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. (Kickoff).

When: Saturday, August 21st, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Kickoff)

Who: Open to the Public but parking at Raymond James is NOT free for this event.

Pop-up vaccination sites hosted by Hillsborough County Tax Collector

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Hosting COVID Vaccination Pop-Ups Partnering with Department of Health to help bring vaccinations to their employees and the community

Their next pop-up is at their Drew Park Tax Collector office located at 4100 W. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., on Monday, August 23rd from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. One-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointments are necessary to receive a vaccine.

You must be 18 years of age to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Children 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Please bring your government-issued ID and your insurance information. You do not have to have insurance to receive the vaccine.

This is the second pop-up location out of five that have been scheduled at the tax collector locations.

The remaining three vaccination pop-up locations and dates are:

September 2nd, Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. | Plant City Location: 4706 Sydney Rd.

September 10th, Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. | North Tampa Location: 3011 University Center Dr.

September 13th, Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. | Southshore Location: 406 30th St. S.E.

Pinellas County COVID-19 vaccination sites at HSN

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) provides drive-through COVID vaccination clinics at HSN

“COVID-19 vaccinations are your best defense from the virus and its variants. With precautions such as using face masks, staying socially distanced and practicing good hand hygiene, you can protect yourself, your loved ones and the community.

“The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) partners with local employers, houses of worship and community groups to offer outreach clinics.

“As one of the largest employers in Pinellas, HSN is supporting the Pinellas community by providing a convenient location for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“On Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 20, DOH-Pinellas will host a drive-thru vaccination event for first and second doses at HSN’s headquarters, 2501 11th Ave. N., Pinellas Park. Hours on both days will be 8 a.m. to noon. No appointments are needed.

“Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided at the HSN parking area. Those who are vaccinated there will receive a $20 food voucher from DOH-Pinellas. In addition, HSN will be making a $10 donation per shot over both clinic days to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Foundation, for a maximum donation of $10,000.

“If your place of employment is interested in a vaccine outreach clinic, complete this survey so the staff can contact you.”

Here is more information about DOH-Pinellas. You can follow them on Twitter at @HealthyPinellas. They are also on Facebook and Nextdoor to provide public health updates and information.