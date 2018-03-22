New Film About Veteran Community Organizer Heather Booth Will Be Shown Tonight in Tampa

https://s3.amazonaws.com/wmnf/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/wmnf_180322_110617_radioactivityR1_191.mp3 https://s3.amazonaws.com/wmnf/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/wmnf_180322_110617_radioactivityR1_191.mp3

Radioactivity 3 22 18

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. Coming up—

We’ll meet veteran community organizer Heather Booth— who took part in the Civil Rights movement, she was an early a feminist leader and is considered to be one of the country’s most effective progressive organizers. She’s the subject of a new film that will be shown tonight in Tampa.

The film covers Heather’s extraordinary life in organizing for progressive social change, from her involvement with SNCC in the civil rights era, through the days before Roe v. Wade when she established an underground abortion referral service, to organizing for unions and Jobs for Justice, to establishing the Midwest Academy, a school for organizers, and to helping Elizabeth Warren found the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.

Community organizing—on the one hand it’s dismissed by some people as not much of a skill—the attacks on President Obama for being among other things a community organizer are an example. On the other hand conservative media has been saying for years that we should fear community organizers—especially those who use Saul Alinsky as a role model. So, should community organizers be feared or dismissed?