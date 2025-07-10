Trump administration proposes weakening a worker safety rule

Entertainment worker in Spain dressed as Minnie Mouse. By alvarobueno via iStock for WMNF News.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has proposed a new rule for worker safety laws that would largely affect entertainment workers. These changes would weaken protections for workers and lessen the responsibilities of employers.

The new rule proposed by OSHA could potentially affect whether employers can be cited for work-related injuries or deaths due to heat. This creates concern around overall worker safety as employers would have less responsibility over their workers in hot conditions, where injuries are likely to happen.

“This proposal wouldn’t affect responsibility for hazards that already fall under an established OSHA safety standard like fall protection, but issues like extreme heat and workplace violence don’t have any specific standard and The Occupational Safety and Health Act, so that’s why they’ve just kind of fallen under that general duty clause,” said McKenna Schueler, a reporter for Orlando Weekly. “So this isn’t just kind of wiping protections for everything, but it is going to potentially leave certain people more vulnerable.”

With Florida temperatures reaching the nineties and sometimes hundreds during the summer, regulations for heat protection are very important. Schueler says protections are especially important for workers in the entertainment industry.

“When you’re potentially reducing workplace protections for them, that means if they do get injured or hurt on the job, nothing really happens to their employer and there’s no kind of disincentive for the employer not to, you know, fix these issues in workplace protection.”

The proposed rule is now subject to a 60-day public comment period. Anyone can submit a comment in support or opposition of the rule at regulations.gov.