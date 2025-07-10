Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Trump administration proposes weakening a worker safety rule

Posted on July 10, 2025 • by Zoe Sax
Share
Entertainment worker dressed as Minnie Mouse by alvarobueno via iStock for WMNF News
Entertainment worker in Spain dressed as Minnie Mouse. By alvarobueno via iStock for WMNF News.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has proposed a new rule for worker safety laws that would largely affect entertainment workers. These changes would weaken protections for workers and lessen the responsibilities of employers.

The new rule proposed by OSHA could potentially affect whether employers can be cited for work-related injuries or deaths due to heat. This creates concern around overall worker safety as employers would have less responsibility over their workers in hot conditions, where injuries are likely to happen. 

“This proposal wouldn’t affect responsibility for hazards that already fall under an established OSHA safety standard like fall protection, but issues like extreme heat and workplace violence don’t have any specific standard and The Occupational Safety and Health Act, so that’s why they’ve just kind of fallen under that general duty clause,” said McKenna Schueler, a reporter for Orlando Weekly. “So this isn’t just kind of wiping protections for everything, but it is going to potentially leave certain people more vulnerable.” 

With Florida temperatures reaching the nineties and sometimes hundreds during the summer, regulations for heat protection are very important. Schueler says protections are especially important for workers in the entertainment industry.  

“When you’re potentially reducing workplace protections for them, that means if they do get injured or hurt on the job, nothing really happens to their employer and there’s no kind of disincentive for the employer not to, you know, fix these issues in workplace protection.” 

The proposed rule is now subject to a 60-day public comment period. Anyone can submit a comment in support or opposition of the rule at regulations.gov

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Thur. July 10, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines include federal judge blocks law restricting ballot initiatives,...

Everglades wetlands
Everglades National Park considered ‘in danger’ by United Nations group

Listen: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or...

TPUSA Protest Tampa Turning Point
People will protest against the Turning Point USA summit in Tampa

A conservative youth organization is holding a summit this coming...

The Scoop: Wed. July 9, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines include new no-wake law, new charter schools law,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: