Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A new recreational pot amendment has more than 150,000 signatures

Posted on April 8, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
smoking marijuana
marijuana smoking by 24K-Production via iStock for WMNF News

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Backers of a renewed effort to pass a constitutional amendment to allow recreational use of marijuana have topped 150,000 valid petition signatures submitted to the state. The Smart & Safe Florida committee totaled 150,805 valid signatures as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state Division of Elections website. The committee would need to submit 880,062 valid signatures to get on the November 2026 ballot. The committee also spearheaded an effort to pass a recreational pot amendment in 2024 but fell short of the required 60 percent voter approval.

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Florida Congressional Delegation holds hearing on hurricane recovery

Florida’s Congressional Delegation held a bipartisan hearing about hurricane recovery...

New College
Update: New College backtracks on plans to host Russell Brand, blames ‘current media coverage’

Listen: UPDATE: New College rescheduled the event with Russell Brand...

Passive Designed Houses with Nicolette Tiedemann

Join Tanja Vidovic and guest Nicolette Tiedemann to discuss the...

Sargassum algae bloom Puerto Rico Culebra
University of South Florida researchers identify cause of sargassum inundations

Listen: Researchers at the University of South Florida are predicting...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: