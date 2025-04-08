A new recreational pot amendment has more than 150,000 signatures

©2025 The News Service of Florida
Backers of a renewed effort to pass a constitutional amendment to allow recreational use of marijuana have topped 150,000 valid petition signatures submitted to the state. The Smart & Safe Florida committee totaled 150,805 valid signatures as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state Division of Elections website. The committee would need to submit 880,062 valid signatures to get on the November 2026 ballot. The committee also spearheaded an effort to pass a recreational pot amendment in 2024 but fell short of the required 60 percent voter approval.
