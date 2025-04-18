Donate Now!
New Tampa International Airport CEO talks local transit, flying cars at civic forum

Posted on April 18, 2025 • by Chris Young
Tampa International Airport CEO Michael Stephens and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen // Chris Young, WMNF News 4/18/25

This month, Michael Stephens took the reins as Tampa International Airport’s fourth CEO in history. 

Now, Stephens, former chief counsel for Hillsborough Area Regional Transit,  is calling for local transit to and from the airport. 

The new CEO, Michael Stephens, fielded questions from members of the civic group Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

One key topic: rail transportation from the airport into the city.

It’s something that Stephens said is needed.

“We’re the 17th largest metropolitan statistical area. We have to look at how we connect this region. Road projects are great – we’re going to have to continue to have road widening projects, but that is not going to do the trick for us,” Stephens said.

He said the will is there for better transportation. 

He saw it after a 2018 referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax in exchange for transportation improvements received 57% voter support. 

But it was struck down by the Florida Supreme Court. 

Now, Stephens said, organizations must work together to make better transportation happen.

“It’s never been a problem just for one entity. It’s all of our problems. The voters, the business community, our political leadership,” Stephens said.

Other topics discussed were new technology.

Stephens said he wants to use biometrics so that you can get from your garage to your gate without ever having to pull out your credentials.

“A lot of people say, okay, what are the privacy implications? And we get that. But the reality is the TSA has all your information, and guess what? Most of us unlock our phones every day with our face, and all those types of things.” Stephens said.

He also said the airport is looking at eVTOL vehicles for customers at Tampa International Airport. 

Stephens says they’re essentially flying cars and would be able to get people to Orlando in about 25 minutes. 

