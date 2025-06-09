New USF study reveals how rivers can affect hurricane strength

Homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, FL, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin).

New research from the University of South Florida’s College of Marine Science sheds light on how rivers may affect the rapid intensification of hurricanes, and USF researchers hope this information can improve future hurricane forecasts.

When river water mixes into the ocean, it forms a water mass called a river plume.

Researchers analyzed one of those plumes that stretched from Mississippi to Florida’s Panhandle and south to the Florida Keys

They found that the river plume created warm water that fueled Hurricane Idalia, which slammed Florida in 2023.

Dr. Chuanmin Hu is a professor of oceanography at USF.

“Usually a hurricane does intensify over the Gulf in August, but not that fast,” Hu told WMNF.

In less than 24 hours, the storm jumped from a Category 1 to a Category 4 in a phenomenon known as rapid intensification.

“In 2023, it’s a very rapid intensification from category one to category 4 in one day, and that’s what we found. Without such a river plume, on the other hand, the hurricane would not intensify this fast,” Hu said.

Hu said these river plumes should be monitored during future hurricane forecasts.

“If there’s an extensive river plume along the hurricane track, I would open my eyes. The hurricane may get stronger than predicted.” Hu said.

Last year’s hurricanes Milton and Helene also rapidly intensified before landfall.