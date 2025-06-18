New waterfront stadium proposed for Tampa Bay Sun women’s soccer team

The Tampa Bay Sun FC and businessman Darryl Shaw released renderings of a proposed waterfront stadium in Ybor Harbor on June 17, 2025.

TAMPA – Renderings for a new proposed waterfront stadium at Ybor Harbor have been released following the Tampa Bay Sun’s USL Super League championship.

The proposal included a new 33-acre waterfront stadium. It would be one of the world’s first built for a women’s professional soccer team. It was proposed by the Tampa Bay Sun and Tampa businessman Darryl Shaw, who is attempting to develop his Ybor Harbor land. The proposal is for a 15,000-seat stadium surrounded by hotels, restaurants and retail shops. The stadium team hopes to highlight women’s sports and bring the community together with their mixed-use stadium development.

“There’s been an appetite for women’s sports here and that’s been a proven model in terms of the way our community has showed up and showed out as women’s sports properties have come to market,” said Claire Lessinger the president of Women in Sports and Events, Tampa Bay chapter.

Lessinger notes the importance of investing in women’s sports and women’s soccer to contribute to the strength of the community. She says the process of “growing the game” will be exciting as the stadium and Ybor Harbor plans continue to progress.

In a press release from the stadium team, Darryl Shaw said, “We believe in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and drive meaningful change. By anchoring this historic neighborhood with a vibrant home for women’s professional soccer, we’re investing in our city’s future and honoring the community that makes it thrive.”

It is too soon to determine a timeline for the stadium plans. An FAQ from the stadium team did not address who would pay for the stadium other than noting that the group wants to create a public/private partnership to develop the stadium and the nearby public infrastructure.