“New Year, New Beginnings, Fresh Starts on Morning Energy”

According to research conducted by behavioral scientists,“Temporal Landmarks” gives life structure and increase our motivation to pursue goals. Examples of “temporal landmarks” include: beginning of a new year, start of a new week, special occasions (like birthdays or anniversaries), moving to a different location, a job change, or a romantic breakup. “Temporal Landmarks” gives us the opportunity to wipe the slate clean. The notion that we are able to take positive actions towards achieving our goals at the beginning of a new time period is commonly referred to as the “Fresh Start Effect”. “Fresh start” moments can also involve recommitting to broken resolutions.

On morning energy we are doing to spend time sharing useful information about freeing ourselves from past failures and disappointments and embracing a season of change and new perspectives.We will also learn some tips for setting new years resolutions as well as learn why some people have a difficult time reaching their goals.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

