No beach advisories in effect for Pasco county beaches 08/23/2021

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County (DOH-Pasco) has no advisories in effect at this time for Robert J. Strickland Beach, Brasher Park Beach, Robert K. Rees Park Beach, Gulf Harbors Beach or Anclote River Park Beach as a result of a water sampling done on Aug. 23, 2021.

A press release from The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County says, an advisory is based upon criteria for evaluating the presence of enterococci (intestinal bacteria) as established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

DOH-Pasco analyzes coastal beach water samples for enterococci, which normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. This type of bacteria is considered a potential risk because it may cause human disease, infections or rashes. The presence of enterococci is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.

The EPA threshold for the presence of enterococci is no more than 70 colony-forming units of per 100 milliliters of marine water. The next expected sampling date is Sept. 6, 2021.

Purpose of checking water quality

The Department of Health’s Florida Healthy Beaches Program monitors coastal beach water by testing marine water samples every two weeks from March through October in Pasco County. The purpose of this program is to determine whether Florida has significant coastal beach water quality problems.

If you have any questions, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County Environmental Health Services division at 727-841-4425 option 3.

For more information on the Florida Healthy Beaches Program, please visit the Florida Department of Health Beach Water Quality webpage: http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality/index.html