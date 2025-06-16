No Kings Day protest in Pinellas County

Over a thousand people gathered on every corner in Pinellas to protest No Kings Day. Photo by Leah Burdick

Over a thousand people crowded the corners of 66th St. and 22 Ave. in St. Petersburg Saturday morning, to protest No Kings day.

On every corner, there were signs against President Donald Trump and his administration, against Elon Musk, and American flags being waved everywhere.

Emotions were high as cars passing by were honking to show their support for the protestors. Local businesses were giving away free water, and everyone remained joyful. The heat didn’t stop anyone. With minimal shade, they kept their spirits high and continued to chant for hours.

The outcome came as a surprise for many as they became emotional about the turn out from their community members.

“I’m loving my city for all of this. I expected maybe 100, 200, 300 but we are probably in the thousands,” said protestor Justin Parmentier. “This definitely makes me really proud that we are from St. Pete.”

Parameter said he came out to protest how not everyone supports President Trump and he wanted to help the community’s voice be heard.

Another supporter was Nicole Castonguay. Although she is shy, she wanted to protest what No Kings day meant for her.

“To me this means not one man that is going to dictate everything, not one man that is going to make the laws and make the rules. There are three branches of government for a reason,” Castonguay said.

She said the executive branch isn’t all-powerful and needs to listen to the judicial branch too.

No Kings day landed on President Trump’s birthday and some protesters said they hope this “kicks him” today.

One protestor named June said she thinks it’s disgusting to be taking an anniversary of our United States Army and making it about him.

“We need to restore peace to this country. He needs to go,” June said.

Many protestors felt the same as June did. They said it was wrong to be spending this much money on a parade.

Overall the protest remained peaceful as community members supported one another with pride.