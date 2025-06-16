Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

No Kings Day protest in Pinellas County

Posted on June 16, 2025 • by Leah Burdick
Share
Over a thousand people gathered on every corner in Pinellas to protest No Kings Day. Photo by Leah Burdick

Over a thousand people crowded the corners of 66th St. and 22 Ave. in St. Petersburg Saturday morning, to protest No Kings day. 

On every corner, there were signs against President Donald Trump and his administration, against Elon Musk, and American flags being waved everywhere. 

Emotions were high as cars passing by were honking to show their support for the protestors. Local businesses were giving away free water, and everyone remained joyful. The heat didn’t stop anyone. With minimal shade, they kept their spirits high and continued to chant for hours.

  • Protestors on the streets for No Kings Day. Photo by Leah Burdick
  • Signs about disliking Trump. Photo by Leah Burdick
  • Police monitored the area. Photo by Leah Burdick
  • One of many signs about democracy. Photo by Leah Burdick
  • One of many signs about the Constitution. Photo by Leah Burdick
  • No Kings banner. Photo by Leah Burdick
  • No Kings signs. Photo by Leah Burdick
  • Stop Trump and American flags on every corner. Photo by Leah Burdick
  • Signs about fixing America. Photo by Leah Burdick

The outcome came as a surprise for many as they became emotional about the turn out from their community members. 

“I’m loving my city for all of this. I expected maybe 100, 200, 300 but we are probably in the thousands,” said protestor Justin Parmentier. “This definitely makes me really proud that we are from St. Pete.”

Parameter said he came out to protest how not everyone supports President Trump and he wanted to help the community’s voice be heard.

Another supporter was Nicole Castonguay. Although she is shy, she wanted to protest what No Kings day meant for her.

“To me this means not one man that is going to dictate everything, not one man that is going to make the laws and make the rules. There are three branches of government for a reason,” Castonguay said.

She said the executive branch isn’t all-powerful and needs to listen to the judicial branch too.

No Kings day landed on President Trump’s birthday and some protesters said they hope this “kicks him” today.

One protestor named June said she thinks it’s disgusting to be taking an anniversary of our United States Army and making it about him. 

“We need to restore peace to this country. He needs to go,” June said.

Many protestors felt the same as June did. They said it was wrong to be spending this much money on a parade.

Overall the protest remained peaceful as community members supported one another with pride.

Tags
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Mon. June 16, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including No Kings protests in St Petersburg and...

Hurricane season preparedness checklist fpren noaa
Here’s how to prepare for hurricane season even as no tropical systems currently threaten Florida

In past years, Florida would have completed its tax-free week...

Barbershop talk to deal with mental health of boys

Jarvis El-Amin and Gannette Stewart from The Children’s Board of...

No Kings Trump
What WMNF saw at No Kings protests in the Tampa Bay area

Photos from the No Kings protest against the Trump administration...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Monday
Player position: