“No Kings” day protests are scheduled for Saturday

A big stop ICE raid banner was held during the protest. Photo by Leah Burdick

Demonstrations across the country, including the Tampa Bay area, will happen Saturday.

According to the Mobilize.US website, people will demonstrate against cracking down on free speech, detaining people for their political views, threatening to deport American citizens, and defying the courts.

There are “No Kings” protests going on in Palm Harbor, St. Pete, Tampa and more.

Diane Rose is the co-organizer of a Pinellas County demonstration. She says she presumes that most people are disappointed with an authoritarian-style military parade Donald Trump plans for that day.

“Many in the nation basically reject Donald Trump’s use of taxpayer money, and the diversion of military resources,” Rose said.

There are more than 1,300 “No Kings” Day events planned on June 14 across the nation.

In Largo, the demonstration starts at 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of East Bay Drive and Seminole Boulevard.

In Tampa, people will gather in front of Tampa City Hall from 3:00-6:00 p.m.