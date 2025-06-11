Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

“No Kings” day protests are scheduled for Saturday

Posted on June 11, 2025 • by Sarah Goebel
Share
Protest
A big stop ICE raid banner was held during the protest. Photo by Leah Burdick

Demonstrations across the country, including the Tampa Bay area, will happen Saturday. 

According to the Mobilize.US website, people will demonstrate against cracking down on free speech, detaining people for their political views, threatening to deport American citizens, and defying the courts.

There are “No Kings” protests going on in Palm Harbor, St. Pete, Tampa and more.

Diane Rose is the co-organizer of a Pinellas County demonstration. She says she presumes that most people are disappointed with an authoritarian-style military parade Donald Trump plans for that day.

“Many in the nation basically reject Donald Trump’s use of taxpayer money, and the diversion of military resources,” Rose said.

There are more than 1,300  “No Kings” Day events planned on June 14 across the nation.

In Largo, the demonstration starts at 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of East Bay Drive and Seminole Boulevard.

In Tampa, people will gather in front of Tampa City Hall from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

 

Tags
, ,

2 Responses to ““No Kings” day protests are scheduled for Saturday”

  1. Thomas Blackford

    Can u send a list of no king events in Pinellas county. I’m planning to attend. Can’t find complete list on line. I’m in Seminole

    Reply

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

FPREN hurricane terminology
The terminology you need to know for hurricane season

Official tropical weather advisories come from the National Hurricane Center...

Public Media Faces Existential Threat as Congress Prepares Critical Vote

This is happening now! Public media stations across America are...

DeSantis administration’s cease-and-desist letter sent to reporter raises freedom and ethics concerns

Listen: Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration sent a cease-and-desist letter to...

Ghost Orchid
Florida ghost orchids could get stronger protections

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now moving to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: