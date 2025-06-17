Non-profit organization warns about federal cuts to heath and food assistants

Medicaid by designer491 via iStock for WMNF News

The Florida Policy Institute (FPI) held a virtual press conference on June 17 to discuss how massive cuts to health care and food assistance will hurt Florida families.

The reconciliation bill is called the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” but speakers at the press conference said this is far from beautiful.

Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cuts were the main talking points when discussing why the bill should not pass.

Michelle Mastrototaro, is a mother in Tampa who is on Sunshine Health trying to help her son beat multiple sicknesses including cancer.

She shared an emotional story about how her son has been in and out of the hospital and money is already tight while on Medicaid. She is concerned what will happen to her son if this bill passes.

“We don’t need any more stress than we have been already going through hearing all this. There are lives on the line here. We have to really think about this,” Mastrototaro said. “I ask Congress to step into our shoes and see how critical these benefits are for our families across the nation.”

Asheena Moses, advocacy manager for Florida Impact, and said SNAP programs are beneficial to families and these cuts will hurt children education and local businesses that use them.

“I did a round table with congressman Maxwell Frost yesterday and the overwhelming response of everyone present is people are scared,” Moses said.

She said in Florida there are 2.8 million residents who rely on SNAP and every one dollar in SNAP benefits generates up to 150 in local economic activities.

FPI said reports indicate the Senate is expected to pass its version of the reconciliation bill by July 4.