Non-Toxic Neighborhoods, choosing safer products

On Monday’s (08/30/2021) sustainable living show, we caught up with Kim Konte ([email protected]) and Bobbie Lindsay. Konte is the founder of the non-profit organization Non-Toxic Neighborhoods. The goal of Konte’s organization is to bring awareness to the dangerous chemicals used in our neighborhoods and protect children from harmful chemical exposure where they live, learn and play.

Lindsay is a Palm Beach town council member and a board member for the Florida Wildlife Federation. She also led the town of Palm Harbor in creating the city’s first Green Initiative.

Lindsay mentioned during the show that more manatees have died in Florida throughout 2021 compared to the previous four years and this is due to nutrient and chemical-rich runoff reaching the intercoastal waterways and killing the manatees’ main source of food.

Konte emphasizes how much greenwashing (a form of marketing spin in which green PR and green marketing are deceptively used to persuade the public that an organization’s products, aims and policies are environmentally friendly) is being done by big corporations in order to promote their cleaning products and how difficult it is to oppose these big corporations since they are so well funded.

Konte also talked about a cute, safer alternative to pesticide applications: Goats! Goats can be used for weed mitigation and knocking down poison ivy in peoples backyards.