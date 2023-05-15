Nonprofit brings beach access mat to Clearwater beach

Share this:

A local nonprofit is making the beach more accessible for people with disabilities.

According to a press release from Help Us Gather (HUG), a 372-foot-long mobility mat will open at Sand Key Park this Friday. The grand opening will be held from 6 to 8 pm and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event is part of HUG’s beach accessibility initiative, helping to create nonslip, sand-free pathways for people with mobility challenges.

The mat will be one of 22 beach access mats in the Tampa Bay Area.

A full list of beaches with mobility mats can be found at helpusgather.org/accessiblebeaches.

For more information on the event, you can visit helpusgather.org/event/sand-key-park-mobility-mat-ribbon-cutting.