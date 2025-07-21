Demonstrators honor Tampa resident killed in Palestine

Ice Screamin' is pictured in the upper left of the photo. Musallet operated this Tampa ice cream shop prior to making his fatal trip to the West Bank. By: Josh Holton (7/19/2025)

About 50 people gathered Friday night outside a north Tampa ice cream shop to honor the life of a 20 year old Palestinan-American from Tampa who was beaten to death by Israeli settlers this month in the West Bank.

“…Free Palestine. Free, Free, Free Palestine! Free, Free Gaza! Free, Free, Free Gaza!

Hey, free, free….”

They gathered outside a parking lot of Ice Screamin, the ice cream shop that Sayfollah Musallet ran in Tampa. Both Mussett and a Palestinian man, Muhammed Shalabi, were killed by Israeli settlers in a neighborhood raid. Hussein Mahdi was close friends with Musallet, and said getting justice has been a challenge.

“Yeah, we’re very frustrated, to be honest, because we’re pretty much going up against a huge propaganda machine, especially when it comes to the US government and the Israeli government. A matter of fact Sayfollah is an American citizen, and you know we we demand justice for him, but he’s not the first American citizen as well to be killed in Palestine by settlers or the military. And unfortunately the US government has never took any positive action to bring justice to the families of the murdered ones.”

As the crowd waved Palestinian flags and held signs honoring the young men who were murdered, cars drove by honking in support as they tried to connect with the people of Tampa.

“We’re hoping now that it hits it hits close to home here in the Tampa community.

We’re hoping that people start to wake up and ignore the propaganda and actually do the research and Find out what’s really going on back home in Palestine. We want people to look at it with like an open mind and an open heart, have, have some sympathy, you know, don’t jump to conclusions right away. Don’t believe everything you hear, you know, and that’s what we hope from this. We hope that this can wake everybody up in the Tampa community, The Florida community and hopefully America in general.”

“Musllet is the 9th US citizen to be killed by Israeli settlers or soldiers since 2022.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded the killings of at least 964 Palestinians by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023.