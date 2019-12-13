Noted Local Trial Lawyer to Play President Trump in Mueller Play

This weekend at the Stageworks Theatre in Tampa a reading of parts of the Mueller report will be performed. It’s a staged reading called “The Investigation: A Crime in 10 Acts,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Schenkkan. The 75-minute staged reading features highlights of The Mueller Report.

One of the actors/readers joins us now. He plays Donald Trump in the staged reading. Our guest is attorney Tom Scarritt.

Performances will be Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., The Channel District, Ground Floor, Tampa, FL 33602.

website: https://secure.ngpvan.com/gpLqyQafUEWeqny-hhyArQ2