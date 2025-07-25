“Nothing New Under The Sun” on Morning Energy

The phraseis part of a verse from the Book of Ecclesiastes and is largely attributed to King Solomon, who was the second son of King David. The complete verse from which this phrase is derived is Ecclesiastes 1:9 which states,

Spiritually, the sun is often associated with things like higher power, spiritual growth, and hope. However, in the Book of Ecclesiastes, “under the sun” is used nearly 30 times, with many biblical commentators theorizing that the use of this phrase is meant to highlight the limitations we can have in life without a divine or eternal perspective. However, the modern day usage of this phrase relates to recurring patterns – whether this involves personal experiences, cultural trends and/or social & political issues.

As it relates to political issues, one of these issues that will be long remembered is Congress’ July 2025 announcement to rescind more than $535 million in federal funding for PBS, NPR and local public media stations across the country. However, this decision is actually “nothing new under the sun” because public media funding was threatened in the 1980s under the Reagan administration. But, with any presidential administration, there is always the risk of the loss of funding for various state, federal, and/or nonprofit services.