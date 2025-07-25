Donate Now!
“Nothing New Under The Sun” on Morning Energy

Posted on July 25, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
"nothing new under the sun" by mugley is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.
The phrase there is nothing new under the sun” is part of a verse from the Book of Ecclesiastes and is largely attributed to King Solomon, who was the second son of King David. The complete verse from which this phrase is derived is Ecclesiastes 1:9 which states, “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun”.  

Spiritually, the sun is often associated with things like higher power, spiritual growth, and hope. However, in the Book of Ecclesiastes, “under the sun” is used nearly 30 times, with many biblical commentators theorizing that the use of this phrase is meant to highlight the limitations we can have in life without a divine or eternal perspective.  However, the modern day usage of this phrase relates to recurring patterns – whether this involves personal experiences, cultural trends and/or social & political issues.

As it relates to political issues, one of these issues that will be long remembered is Congress’ July 2025 announcement to rescind more than $535 million in federal funding for PBS, NPR and local public media stations across the country. However, this decision is actually “nothing new under the sun” because public media funding was threatened in the 1980s under the Reagan administration. But, with any presidential administration, there is always the risk of the loss of funding for various state, federal, and/or nonprofit services.

WMNF was not immune to either state or federal budgetary cuts. But despite these budgetary cuts, WMNF supporters rose to the occasion in a “grassroots” fashion and supported the station with a very successful emergency fund drive that  commenced on July 19, 2025. This grassroots approach is largely what helped to launch WMNF more than 45 years ago, because back then and even now we recognized that there is “nothing new under the sun” as it relates to potential political, social, or local challenges that can impact our mission and/or also affect various areas of our lives.

One Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the “Nothing New Under The Sun” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna on Friday from 4am-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring and intriguing topic. And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.

