“Nurturing Our Heart And Soul” on Morning Energy

Traditionally, women have been regarded as beingwhile men have been regarded as being providers and protectors. But in reality, we are alleven if we may not have kids. And, thethat we provide to others can be both external, and also internal

It has been said, “The most important relationship we can all have is the one you have with yourself, the most important journey you can take is one of self-discovery” – Aristotle

One Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring ways that we can focus more on nurturing our heart, mind and soul as it relates to so many different areas of our lives..