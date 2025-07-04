Oh, What’s In A Name?! – Sons Of Saturn

Dueling Guitar solos and Rock n’ Roll vibes in full effect! Sons Of Saturn (Formerly The Dirty Janes) Rock there way into the studio for this episode of Live Music Showcase

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

Listen live on 88.5FM, here on www.wmnf.org

FOLLOW us on Facebook and watch the live stream each week right HERE.

Subscribe and watch the live stream on Youtube right HERE.

Listen to the show in podcast form on Spotify right HERE.

About Sons Of Saturn (Formerly The Dirty Janes): Bred from an adolescence spent climbing from the hellish pits of Florida’s dives, The Dirty Janes ooze a rock n’ roll authenticity hard to come by in modern day. Their fledgling years were typical — dingy sports bars, set-lists laden with covers — and they were well-documented under the group’s former name “Sick Hot,” which was at long last laid to rest after more than half a decade. Now, there’s a revised air of sophistication that seeps between the curtain of fringe sleeves and shaggy manes of hair; covers have become far and few within a prolific repertoire of original music that’s reminiscent of godfather rock bands like Humble Pie, Slade, and early Aerosmith. The Dirty Janes emerge seasoned with several major festival appearances under their belt, having played with names like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elle King, The Allman Betts Band, and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.