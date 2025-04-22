On Earth Day, Floridians discuss the intersection of race and the environment at conference

Audience members at the Tampa River Center watch a panel discussion during 1st Annual Community Conference of Environmental Hazards // Chris Young, WMNF News, 4/22/25

This Earth Day, Floridians from across the state gathered in Tampa to discuss the impact of environmental threats like climate change on marginalized communities.

The event was part of the 1st annual community conference on Environmental Hazards, hosted by the Dr. Walter L Smith Library & Museum.

Legacy was the underlying theme on the first day of the conference.

At the workshop portion of the event, community members like Barbara Smith discussed environmental and social threats to Black communities.

“I am the beneficiary of what my father left for me. They will be the beneficiaries of what I leave for them. It’s called generational wealth,” Smith said.

Audience members and panelists also talked about property ownership, overdevelopment, conservation, and advocacy.

Dr. Edwardo Williams, a retired physician and community activist, spoke on a climate panel at the event.

“We’re all in the same fight, ‘cause when the hurricane comes, when the tornadoes come, when the wildfires come -they how much money you got, they don’t care what your nationality is, they don’t care what your race is. They just cause havoc,” Williams said.

He says humans are leaving a legacy of destruction on the earth, and calls for change.

“I would love to have my great great great great great great great grandkids enjoy the wonderful earth and the wonderful environment we have, but where we’re going right now, I’m in doubt of that,” Williams said.

Organizer and WMNF Host Walter Smith hopes the event will be the first of many in coming years.

The event runs April 22-23 at the Tampa River Center.