On Friday you can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County announced Thursday that it will partner with the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Friday, July 9.

In a press release, the DOH-Pinellas says:

“Don’t miss out on this surreal-ly cool opportunity to protect yourself from COVID-19.

“Pfizer, Moderna and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided in the community room at 1 Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. Only Pfizer vaccines are provided to those 12 years of age and up, but adults can select the vaccine of their choice. Parking is available at the Dali or Mahaffey lots during the event; enter via the Dalí Museum’s main entrance to get your vaccine.

“Those who are vaccinated at the event will receive a Dalí Museum shopping tote and a $10 food voucher good at area grocery stores. No appointments are necessary. COVID-19 vaccines are always provided at no cost.”

Here is more information about DOH-Pinellas, or follow them on Twitter at @HealthyPinellas. They also provide public health updates on Facebook and Nextdoor.