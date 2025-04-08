Florida House advances bill requiring E-Verify for all businesses

Florida Republican Representatives Kiyan Michael (left) and Berny Jacques (right) engage in debate on House Bill 955 on Monday. Photo via screenshot from The Florida Channel

On Monday, the Florida House of Representatives’ House Commerce Committee supported House Bill 955, which would require all private businesses to use an E-Verify system to check a new employee’s legal status.

The bill was introduced by Republican Representative Berny Jacques. He said the E-verification system would be free for all businesses to use. The software will ask for the individual’s name, address, and social security number.

The bill ignited debate in the committee meeting. Republican Representative David Borerro said the legislation will ensure jobs go to American citizens.

“So if you’re opposed to this bill, what you’re saying is that you’re okay creating an environment where people can break the law,” Borreo said. “You’re okay with an environment where they can take away jobs from the American people.”

Republican Representative Kiyan Michael co-sponsored the bill. She said the bill holds employers responsible if they employ illegal immigrants.

“You should be held accountable in every way, even when it leads to tragedy,” Michael said. “You should raise your hand and come forward, and take responsibility and accountability. E-verify will help us do that and prevent other mothers from standing before you like me.”

Michael expressed to the committee that illegal immigration affected her personally. In 2007, her son Brandon Michael was struck and killed by a vehicle, operated by someone who had previously been deported twice.

Opposition to the bill included Thomas Kennedy, a member of the Florida Immigration Coalition. He questioned why the Florida representatives were working on the bill.

“We passed a Verify mandate…, so why are we continuing to legislate this issue at a time of deep economic uncertainty?” Kennedy said.

Lawmakers passed a similar law to House Bill 955 in 2023. The previous legislation required only businesses with 25 or more employees to use the E-Verify system.

Brenda Bentacourt of Calle 8 Inter-American Chamber of Commerce also expressed concerns. She said the verification software would be a hassle for small business owners.

“What about how it’s consuming time and everything else that accounts with E-verify?” Bentacourt said. “It’s not just about doing it because it looks good on paper.”

The committee reported the bill favorably in a 19-3 vote. The proposed law will now go to the full Florida House for a final vote. However, similar bills in the Senate have not advanced.