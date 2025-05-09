Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani talks taxes, the governor, labor, and more

Rep. Anna Eskamani / Photo via State of Florida

Florida’s 2025 legislative session is going to overtime, but as of Friday morning, even legislators didn’t know when they’re actually going to get to work.

“There has been no internal communication to lawmakers,” Eskamani told WMNF Tampa public affairs program The Skinny. “It’s incredibly frustrating as it pertains to the state budget.”

Her comments came minutes after a Friday morning memo from House Speaker Rep. Daniel Perez, who wrote that Senate President Ben Albritton has reneged on a previous commitment to hash out the state budget next week.

“I was disappointed when the Senate President informed me of his decision to no longer bring the House’s historic tax proposal to the Senate floor. As I’m sure you can appreciate, this blew up the framework for the budget deal we had negotiated,” Perez wrote.

Eskamani spent half an hour talking property taxes, the governor, the strength of labor, defectors in the Democratic party, and more.

In the second half of the show, Laura Hine, chairperson of the Pinellas County School Board, discussed her district’s $1.6 billion budget and how the advancement of school vouchers plays into the lives of students.

Listen to the show via Apple Music, TuneIn, and Spotify.