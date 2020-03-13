“Out of Sight, Out of Mind” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“Out of sight, out of mind” is an idiom that is believed to date back to the 13th century. It has been defined as, “when something or someone cannot be seen, it is easy to forget it, him, or her”. As it relates to infectious diseases, viruses and pandemics, advancements in medicine have made them more manageable thus causing people not to worry about them as much (hence being, “out of sight, out of mind”). However, despite medical advancements, pandemics still occur as is the case with the 2020 coronavirus outbreak.

According to www.webmd.com, a coronavirus is a kind of common virus that causes an infection in your nose, sinuses, or upper throat. However, most coronaviruses aren’t dangerous. Additionally, although coronaviruses were first identified in the 1960s, their exact origin is still unknown.

The 2020 coronavirus pandemic has indeed sparked fear among many around the world, however, the coronavirus pandemic is not the first pandemic in human history.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the coronavirus (namely, COVID-19). We will also explore other topics related to our health and well-being to include: (1) how to cope with the fear of pandemics, (2) learn about some of the worst pandemics in human history, and also (3) discuss everyday things that we take for granted because they are, “out of our sight” and therefore seemingly “out of our minds”.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!